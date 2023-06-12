45,745 beneficiaries set to receive sheep units in erstwhile Warangal

Officials confirmed the successful implementation of the sheep distribution scheme in previous phases, which significantly benefited shepherds.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:42 PM, Mon - 12 June 23

Warangal: Animal Husbandry officials are making preparations for distribution of sheep units to beneficiaries in the second phase of the sheep distribution scheme in erstwhile Warangal district.

The initiative, aimed at strengthening the rural economy and promoting caste occupations, will benefit the Golla/Kuruma community people engaged in sheep rearing. Telangana stands out from other States by providing a 75 percent subsidy on sheep units, empowering the Golla/Kurumas economically and socially.

In the first phase conducted in June 2017, a total of Rs.758 crore worth of sheep was distributed to 56,414 beneficiaries in the erstwhile district. Now, in the ongoing second phase, the government plans to distribute sheep units to 45,745 people.

The second phase of sheep distribution commenced on June 9. The beneficiaries for both phases were selected through a fair and transparent draw of lots method.

Each beneficiary will receive a unit comprising 20 female sheep and one male sheep, amounting to a total cost of Rs.1.75 lakh per unit. The government will provide a subsidy of 75 percent (Rs.1,31,250), while the remaining 25 percent (Rs.43,750) will be borne by the beneficiary. This revised unit price accounts for the increase in market prices of sheep.

Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy said that six units of sheep had already been distributed on June 9 as part of the second phase in a mandal in his constituency.

Number of Beneficiaries

Warangal – 12,764

Hanamkonda – 7,318

Mahabubabad – 11,868

Bhupalpally – 6,043

Jangaon – 4,499

Mulugu – 3,253