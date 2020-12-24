4,806 CCTVs to secure Siddipet

Police with the help of elected representatives, philanthropists have installed surveillance cameras in 475 of the 499 villages of district

By | Published: 12:05 am 10:29 pm

Siddipet: With persistent efforts by Siddipet Police to minimise crime and monitor all activities, virtually the entire district has been put under the watch of surveillance cameras.

The police with the help of elected representatives and local philanthropists have so far installed 4,806 CCTVs across the district. The number of CCTV cameras installed in Siddipet district is higher than any other district except for Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police Commissionerates, which covers relatively more urban areas and higher population than Siddipet Police Commissionerate.

The effort of Siddipet Police is such that they have installed surveillance cameras in 475 of the 499 villages. Under the “Nenu Saitham” programme, the station house officers under their respective police stations encouraged locals to donate CCTV cameras.

Appreciating the efforts of citizens, elected representatives of local bodies and his police team, Commissioner of Police D Joel Davis said the department was seriously working with villagers and other stakeholders to get CCTV cameras installed in the remaining 24 villages. The top cop hoped that they will soon complete the task since they had wonderful support from people and elected representatives.

All the important junctions and important roads in the district were put under surveillance. The Commissioner of Police has said that they have integrated all the cameras with Command and Control Room located in Police Commissionerate back in Siddipet town so that their team can keep a regular watch on the movement of the people and vehicles.

The Commissioner appointed an Operation and Maintenance Team (OMT) team with ASI Samdhani and constables Parandhamulu and Jagan as members, who regularly monitor the functioning of CCTV cameras from the Command and Control Room. They depute technicians to location immediately if any CCTV camera becomes dysfunctional, to get it repaired in no time. The Commissioner observed that one CCTV camera’s functioning was equal to 100 police constables since it records the movement of the public round the clock.

Saying that they were working to make Siddipet a crime free district with these kinds of activities, Davis said that the installation of cameras brings in a sense of security among the public. The top cop said that they could crack at least 225 crime cases based on the CCTV camera footage since 2014. Without CCTV footage, he said that it would have been a tough task to crack such cases.

Stating that the surveillance cameras would help them save the innocent people, the Commissioner said that the footage will bring the criminals to justice since they will produce clear evidence in the court. Thimmaipally village in Naganur Mandal has become the first village to get the CC cameras installed.

Since a busy Rajiv Rahadari is going through Siddipet, the Police, who have already installed 143 CC Cameras along the 92-KM stretch, took up a project recently to install an additional 150 CC Cameras by spending Rs one crore, to put the busy highway completly under surveillance. Since some important irrigation projects such as Ranga Nayaka Sagar, Kondapochamma Sagar and others under Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Schemes (KLIS) came up, the district has been witnessing increased tourist influx.

Temples like Komuravelly Mallikarjuna Swamy, Kondapochamma and others were also attracting devotees,, the police are working closely with various wings of the government and public to install the surveillance cameras, to keep a vigil on the movement of the vehicles and public in these areas.

Joel Davis said that they will continuously work on to further increase the presence of CC Cameras in the district which would certainly improve the policing. Meanwhile, the Police department is also sensitising the traders and individual house owners on the importance of installing CC cameras in their premises.

CCTVs help in cracking cases: Nalgonda SP

Superintendent of Police A V Ranganath on Wednesday instructed the police officials to take the initiative for setting up CCTV cameras in as many locations as possible in their respective police station limits under Nenu Saitham and community policing.

Speaking at crime review meeting held in the district police office, Ranganath said CCTV footage help in cracking criminal cases. Hence, the police officials should ensure the CC TV cameras set up in their areas should function properly and take special care for their maintenance. In addition to this, the police officials should focus on setting up of additional CC TV cameras under community policing and Nenu Saitham. No CCTV Cameras would remain as defunct within one week, he made it clear.

He has also suggested the police officials to reduce the number of pending cases by taking up special measures including personally meeting the judges. He also told that bringing down road accidents would only possible when elected representatives were involved in road safety measures.

Additional Superintendent of Police C Narmadha, Deputy Superintendents of Police Venkateshwar Reddy, Anand Reddy, Venkateshwar Rao and Ramana Reddy and Circle Inspectors of different police stations were also attended the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .