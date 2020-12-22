5 of family killed in car mishap in Madhya Pradesh

The injured were rushed to a hospital in an unconscious condition, the police inspector said.

By | Published: 10:07 am

Seoni: Five members of a family were killed and three others were injured on Monday evening when the car they were travelling in rammed into an oil tanker parked at a toll plaza near the Bandol area of Seoni district in Madhya Pradesh.

Bundol police station inspector Dilip Pancheshwar told ANI over the phone that the incident took place at 6 pm on Monday, when an eight-member family from Durgapur, Banaras was headed towards Karnataka.

The police said that five persons (three females and two males) died on the spot. The remaining three (children) are injured.

The injured were rushed to a hospital in an unconscious condition, the police inspector said.

Further details are awaited.