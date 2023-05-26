5 tips on women’s health to help you lead healthier life

Tune into ‘Women’s Health, Wisdom, and Wine’ on Audible to empower yourself and other women to lead healthier and happier life.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:52 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

Hyderabad: Dr. Laurena White shares her expertise and advice to achieve optimal health on an Audible podcast, ‘Women’s Health, Wisdom, and Wine’. The podcast brings a holistic guide to the physical, mental, and emotional health aspects of women. Here are 5 tips from this podcast that will help you embark on your health journey:

Prioritise Vitamin D for optimal health

Vitamin D is one of the most essential nutrients in our body. When our body gets the right amount of it, we are able to function optimally and a deficit of this nutrient can cause our system to collapse.

Eat your greens for optimum prenatal nutrition

Pre-natal stages of motherhood are unequivocally the most integral to determining healthy childbirth. Nutrition is essential during this period; mothers-to-be who eat right and maintain a good lifestyle ensure their babies are healthy too.

Embrace natural care and lifestyle changes to navigate menopause

Menopause is one of the most common conditions all women naturally go through. As women reach their menopausal period, they tend to rely on over-the-counter medication for symptomatic relief, a lot of this is not required or may have side-effects.

Mitigate acne with dietary and lifestyle changes

Acne scars and breakouts are women’s worst nightmares. The rich diet and skincare routine may help mitigate acne but never completely avoid it. As suggested on this podcast, laboratory testing, dietitian expertise, and adequate lifestyle changes do away with acne well. Harsh medication which is popularly advertised in the market must be avoided.

Manage PCOS with lifestyle modifications

Polycystic ovary syndrome is a condition where you have few, unusual, or very long periods. The podcast explains the multiple reasons for the problem and prescribes over-the-counter medications, a good diet, and exercise as some of the common and effective ways to ease the effects of PCOS.

