50-70% of unused medicines go to waste, finds survey

50% of households surveyed in 322 districts in India blamed pharmacists for selling a higher minimum quantity than required.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:47 PM, Mon - 19 June 23

Hyderabad: Did you know that three out of four households in India discard unused medicine? Shockingly, participants from across the country revealed that 50-70% of the medicines they purchase end up going to waste.

Let’s dive into this important issue affecting countless households in India as they find it hard to come up with an effective solution to minimize the unnecessary disposal of unused medicines.

There is a growing demand from the public for the government to implement rule changes to enable chemists to sell smaller quantities of medicines and accept the return of unused medications within a month of purchase.

But who’s to blame? Well, a recent survey conducted by Local Circles has found that three out of four households discarded 50-70% of unused medicine in the last three years.

Moreover, 50% of households surveyed in 322 districts in India blamed pharmacists for selling a higher minimum quantity than required. They also gave other reasons such as doctors prescribing more than necessary, stopping taking prescribed medicines after getting better, and other reasons.

So, what’s the solution?

According to the survey, 7 in 10 households suggested chemists and ePharmacies sell medicines in smaller quantities with manufacturers taking back unwanted medicines within a month after selling them.

Local Circles received over 33,000 responses from respondents in India. Of 33,000 respondents, 64% were men and 36% were women. Similarly, 43% of respondents were from tier 1, 32% from tier 2, and 25% from tier 3, 4, and rural districts.

So to address these issues, people are requesting the government to step in and establish new rules and regulations to tackle this issue.

The study stressed the need for a stringent monitoring and evaluation framework in the country to ensure compliance.

To ensure their voices are heard, Local Circles will forward the survey details to the Department of Consumer Affairs and other key stakeholders so that they can take necessary actions and make a positive impact.