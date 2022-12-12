Telangana: Medicos queue up for law course

Several engineering graduates are also looking at law as an alternative profession

By Yuvraj Akula Updated On - 12:28 AM, Tue - 13 December 22

Apart from practicing as a lawyer, opportunities galore for law graduates as several corporates require assistance from the legal experts, says TS LAWCET admissions convenor Prof. Ramesh Babu.

Hyderabad: Even as the craze for engineering and medicine courses continue for several parents and students alike, several candidates who graduated from such programmes are looking at law as an alternative profession.

This year’s number of graduates from the professional courses enrolling for the law course speaks volumes about the demand for it.

A quick scan of the three-year law degree admissions through the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2022 reveals that 2,737 engineering graduates including 2,254 men and 483 women qualified in the entrance test of whom 1,864 sought admission and 908 were allotted seats.

In fact, after 954 BCom and 934BSc graduates, engineering graduates make up the most number of law admissions this year. “During my preparation for the Civil Services, in which I cleared the Main examination twice, I decided to pursue law. I also appeared for the TSPSC Group-I examination and am waiting for the results. A degree in law will make me eligible for more jobs at administrative level,” K Srujan Mourya, an engineering graduate, who got admission in Osmania University College of Law.

After graduating in ECE in 2016, Sai Krishna worked for a MNC and later quit to commence poultry business. “While doing full time poultry business, I started preparing for the Civil Services Examination during which I got introduced to various laws and the constitution. So, I have decided to study further to gain a thorough understanding of the law,” Krishna said, who got a law seat in Adarsha Law College.

Not just with the engineering graduates, the law course is also most sought after among the doctors, dentists, pharmacists and architects as well.

As many 33 doctors including 25 men and eight women qualified in the entrance test of whom 18 applied for admission and 13 got seats in various colleges.

G Raju is one such doctor who after completing post-graduation with specialization in Anesthesia has decided to pursue law course. “I am a successful practitioner. However, I am not happy with the current trends in the health sector. So, I decided to pursue the law course as another decent living option. I will continue to practice medicine, while pursuing the law course,” said Raju, who got admission in PRR Law College in Hyderabad.

According to the TS LAWCET 2022 admissions convener Prof. P Ramesh Babu, apart from practicing as a lawyer, opportunities galore for the law graduates as several corporates have come up which require assistance from the legal experts.

The number of graduates from professional courses enrolling for the three-year law course will further go up as second and final phase counselling is underway.