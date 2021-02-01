Man suspected of sorcery beaten to death in Telangana

According to the police, the accused Namdev and his son Bheemrao hit Thukaram with sticks.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A 50-year-old man was beaten to death by his cousin brother at Dhanora (P) village in Sirpur (U) Mandal on Monday. The deceased was identified as Sidmaki Thukaram, a tribal farmer of Dhanora (P) village in Sirpur (U) Mandal.

According to the police, the accused Namdev and his son Bheemrao hit Thukaram with sticks.

He died on the spot. Namdev reportedly bore a grudge against Thukaram after his wife died of stomach-ache recently. He suspected that Thukaram was practising sorcery. Based on a complaint lodged by Thukaram’s son, a case was registered against Namdev and Bheemrao and the investigation is on.

