5,000 kids compete in IKF Season 2

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:14 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

Hyderabad: Over 5,000 kids from across the 40 cities and villages in the country took part in the second season of the IKF Season 2 National Finals which concluded recently.

The selection trials selected over 150 boys and girls in the under-17 and under-15 age categories.

IKF Trials is a mega placement drive for talented players across India to showcase their skills on national and international levels. The event was attended by multiple Indian Super League Clubs, I-League Clubs, and International scouts who came to the finals to scout the filtered talent.

The finals were held on February 18. IKF trials have created a platform for talented players to showcase their talent, which was otherwise undiscovered.