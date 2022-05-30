503 Group-I posts issued are ‘historic’: Chakrapani

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:32 PM, Mon - 30 May 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Public Service Commission former chairman Professor Ghanta Chakrapani advised the government job aspirants to opt for selective reading instead of reading all the available material.

Addressing the government job aspirants at the free awareness programme, Professor Chakrapani urged candidates to purchase authentic books besides recommending them to go through credentials of the author and publishers before purchasing. He also urged them to thoroughly read the notification and syllabus.

Prof. Chakrapani, a faculty at Dr BR Ambedkar Open University, said the varsity would soon release competitive exams material on Telangana history, economy and government policies.

Terming the recruitment notification to 503 Group-I posts issued by the State government as “historic”, Prof. Chakrapani said for the first time such a huge number of posts have been announced of the Group-I cadre. Earlier, 100 to 150 Group-I posts only were notified.

“These many Group-I posts may not be issued again in your lifetime. Channel your energies, prepare and crack the exam,” he told the participants.

Not just notifying the vacancies, the State government has been extending free coaching to candidates to SC, ST, BC and other communities with accommodation facilities, he said and advised candidates to utilise free coaching.

Till completion of preliminary exams, he urged the participants to read the newspapers besides prepare notes.

“Unless you have in-depth knowledge in a subject, you cannot write answers in the exam,” he told the participants.