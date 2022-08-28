Telangana is budget surplus State: KTR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:16 AM, Sun - 28 August 22

(Source: Twiiter/Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana) IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday said Telangana was formed with a surplus budget in 2014 and even today, the State was with a surplus budget.

Hyderabad: IT Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday said Telangana was formed with a surplus budget in 2014 and even today, the State was with a surplus budget.

When the movement for a separate Telangana began in 1968, several questions were raised on the viability of Telangana. However, there were several committees and reports that stated Telangana was a surplus State, he said.

“The argument of those who fought for a separate Telangana since the beginning was that Telangana was, is and will be a surplus State. Likewise, Telangana was formed with surplus budget in 2014, and even today the State is with surplus budget and the same can be seen in the last budget,” Rao said.

Speaking at the launch of competitive examination study material prepared by Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University here, the Minister said Telangana was formed with water, resources and employment as a tagline. The State had progressed well on three fronts since it came into being.

After strengthening and developing lakes in the State besides construction of the Kaleshwaram project, the groundwater levels in districts had considerably gone up with Rajanna Siricilla district becoming a case study for IAS trainees at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration.