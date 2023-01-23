50k tribals take part in Nagoba Jatara in Adilabad

Published Date - 11:00 PM, Mon - 23 January 23

Adilabad: Members of the Mesram clan worshipped deities Persapen and Baan on the third day of the Nagoba Jatara being celebrated at Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal on Monday.

The clan members, who were camping under banyan trees located around the Nagoba temple, ceremoniously worshipped Persapen, a supreme deity in the morning and Baan, an important deity, in the evening, as part of the five-day fair. Women prepared Naivedyam and presented it to the serpentine god. Cultural programmes presented by tribal artistes enthralled audiences.

Meanwhile, around 50,000 tribals and non-tribals belonging to several parts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Bihar states visited the temple and offered prayers. They formed serpentine queue lines and took darshan of the presiding deity. They broke coconuts as a token of gratitude for their wellbeing.

Tribals visited stalls set up by various government departments. They shopped for groceries, electronic gadgets, smart watches, eye glasses and toys. Youngsters indulged in amusement activities such as scaling giant wheels and fun games. Some of them swarmed eateries as the usually sleepy village of Keslapur came alive with the presence of thousands of tribals.

Ministers Satyavathi, Indrakaran to attend darbar

Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod and Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy will participate in a day-long Praja Darbar or grievance reddressal programme to be held on the fourth day of the fair on Tuesday. Elaborate arrangements were made for smooth conduct of the event. Seating facilities have been made. Tuesday was already declared as a holiday.

About 500 policemen were deployed at the fair to prevent untoward incidents. The fair will conclude. Mandagajili puja and Betal Puja, etc are going to be organized on Wednesday. Half a dozen Raj Gond elders jump in the air reportedly after getting possessed by the Betal god. They exhibit their fighting prowess by rotating large sticks that represent the god.