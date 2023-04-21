Strong winds, showers disturb normal life in old Karimnagar

21 April 23

Karimnagar: Strong winds coupled with light showers hit normal life in some parts of the erstwhile Karimnagar district late on Thursday night.

While electric poles were uprooted and fell across the roads, paddy and mango crops were damaged due to the heavy winds. The impact was high in Korutla and Metpalli areas of Jagtial district.

Traffic on the Jagtial and Nizamabad highway came to a standstill for a while as electric poles were uprooted and fell across the road in different places. Transco personnel restored traffic movement by removing the poles.

On the other hand, the mango crop, which was ready for harvesting, was also damaged by the strong winds.

With this, mango farmers, who had already suffered huge losses due to pest attacks and a hailstorm last month, are a worried lot. Jagtial is a big market for mangoes since the crop is being cultivated in 35,000 acres in the district.