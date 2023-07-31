Evidence of iron foundry found at Narmetta in Siddipet

Siddipet: Evidence of an iron foundry were reportedly found at Narmetta village of Nanganuru Mandal by a historian on Monday.

A member of Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam (KTCB) Kolipaka Srinivas claimed that it was during his recent visit to the site that he found the evidence, which comprises pipes made of clay and bricks. Large bricks of eight inches in length, four inches in width and four inches in breadth were found.

It appeared the bricks were made on a brick kiln. Srinivas said he had found the evidence of iron in the clay pipes, which were placed to send the iron flowing down from the furnace. A similar kind of foundry was found at Kesamudram in Nizamabad district earlier.

KTCB chairman Sriramoju Haragopal said the foundry belongs to 17th Century AD. Narmetta village was known as a historical village in the district. The Department of Archaeology and Museums had carried out excavation of ancient burials here in 2016 and found a skeleton apart from several historical pieces of evidence.