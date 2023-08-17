5K run to promote voter awareness in Warangal

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:09 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

Warangal Collector P Pravinya at a video conference on voter awareness.

Warangal: District Collector P Pravinya said a 5K run events would be organised to promote voter awareness in the district at different places in the district from 6 am on Saturday. The theme of the run is “I Vote for Sure.”

The run is being organized under the supervision of the Returning Officers of the constituencies, she said and urged the people, students, and youth of the district to participate in large numbers and make the programme a success.

The start and end points of the run are as follows: Warangal East: Jangium Junction to Naidu Petrol Pump. In Narsampet: Nekkonda Cross Road to the end of Bye Pass Road, and in the Wardhannapet: Ambedkar Centre to Illanda Bus Stop.