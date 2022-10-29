Police Martyrs Memorial week: Karimnagar cops organise mega 5k run

Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana flagging off 5k run in Karimnagar on Saturday.

Karimnagar: As part of Police Martyrs Memorial week (Flag Day) celebrations, the Karimnagar commissionerate police organized a mega 5k run in the town on Saturday.

The run which started at Markfed grounds, reached the police headquarters by passing through Ramnagar, Mankammathota and Geeta bhavan chowk.

About 5,000 people including police officers of different cadres, representatives of various organizations and students of police training institutes took part in the run. Flagging off the run, Commissioner of Police, V Satyanarayana said that it was welcoming sign that all sections of the people were remembering the sacrifices of police martyrs by voluntarily participating in each and every programme organized by the police department as part of martyrs’ week.

Stating that peace in the society prevailed due to the sacrifice of police martyrs, he said that they were working with a commitment to take forward the aspirations of police martyrs. CP informed that Karimnagar police was in the front row in community policing.

Additional DCP (Administration) G Chandramohan, ACPs Tula Srinivasa Rao, Karunakar Rao, C Pratap, SBI G Venkateshwarlu, Inspectors Ch Naresh, Laxma Babu, Damodar Reddy, Ravinder, Thirumal Goud and others took part in the run.