6.09 lakh farmers to get investment under Rythu Bandhu in erstwhile Adilabad

Investment support worth Rs 860.42 crore is being credited to the accounts of 6,09,484 eligible farmers in the composite Adilabad district, said authorities of the agriculture department

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 07:00 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

A farmer displays message he received stating that funds were credited to his bank account through Rythu Bandhu scheme, in Adilabad district on Tuesday.

Adilabad: The eleventh phase of Rythu Bandhu scheme, commenced in erstwhile Adilabad district from Monday, brought cheer to farmers. Specialty of this edition is that it would be extended to tribals who till forest lands of the forest (Podu) for the first time. In all, the scheme will cover 6.09 lakh farmers in the district.

Investment support worth Rs 860.42 crore is being credited to the accounts of 6,09,484 eligible farmers in the composite Adilabad district, said authorities of the agriculture department. In Adilabad district, 1.46 lakh farmers will be given the aid, while 1.88 lakh farmers of Nirmal, 1.59 lakh farmers from Mancherial and 1.14 farmers belonging to Kumram Bheem Asifabad district are going to be benefited.

The farmers who own lands below 5 acres received the aid on the first day of the initiative. On the maiden day of the 10-day long initiative, 1,36,624 farmers got the investment support worth Rs 41.81 crore in erstwhile Adilabad district. Over 50,000 farmers covered in Mancherial, while 47,221 farmers of Nirmal, 12,661 beneficiaries from Adilabad and 25,959 ryots in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district extended the support on Monday.

Ankam Krishna, who owns 26 guntas in Soan mandal of Nirmal district said that his bank account was credited with Rs 3,187 on Monday. He stated that he had received the support of Rs 33,883 so far. He thanked the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for extending the support at a crucial juncture.

Authorities of the agriculture department said that those who till forest lands and purchased lands by June 16 could avail the investment support by submitting copies of pattadar passbook and Aadhar card. They advised the genuine occupants of forest lands and new owners to utilize the opportunity.

Also Read Telangana: Rythu Bandhu disbursement begins