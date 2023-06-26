Telangana: Rythu Bandhu disbursement begins

Telangana government issued orders for release of Rs 7,720.29 crore benefiting around 70 lakh farmers under the 11th edition of Rythu Bandhu scheme for the Vaanakalam season of 2023-24

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Mon - 26 June 23

Hyderabad: The disbursement of Rythu Bandhu financial assistance for the Vaanakalam (Kharif) season, began in the State on Monday. On the first day, Rs 642.52 crore was deposited directly into the bank accounts of 22,55,081 farmers who have less than one acre land.

The State government on Sunday issued orders for release of Rs.7,720.29 crore benefiting around 70 lakh farmers under the 11th edition of Rythu Bandhu scheme for the Vaanakalam season of 2023-24. Till this season, the Rythu Bandhu scheme will have contributed a total of Rs 72,910 crore to farmers’ accounts.

Hereafter, an additional five lakh new beneficiaries including 1.5 lakh Podu farmers owning 4 lakh acres of Podu lands, will receive Rs 10,000 per acre under the scheme.

This will be an additional burden of approximately Rs 300 crore on the government compared to previous disbursements.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said the Rythu Bandhu amount is being credited into the bank accounts of farmers everyday based on their land ownership and advised farmers to follow instructions of Agriculture officials to ensure a remunerative income after the harvesting season.

In a tweet, Finance Minister T Harish Rao announced that the Rythu Bandhu festival has begun and said lakhs of farmers would receive the investment support starting from Monday.

“Rs 645.52 crore was credited today to farmers whose development and well-being is the top priority for Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao garu,” he announced.