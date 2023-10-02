6,166 people donate blood in mega camp at Peddapalli

Since a maximum number of people donated the blood at one go, it has been sent for entry in the International Wonder Book of Records.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:26 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Since a maximum number of people donated the blood at one go, it has been sent for entry in the International Wonder Book of Records.

Peddapalli: In what is said to be for the first time in the country, a record number of 6,166 people donated their blood in a mega blood donation camp held at ITI College ground here on Monday.

Since a maximum number of people donated the blood at one go, it has been sent for entry in the International Wonder Book of Records.

Organized by Peddapalli sub-division police, the camp was inaugurated by the Welfare Minister Koppula Eashwar along with Ramagundam Police Commissioner Rema Rajeshwari. Collector Muzzammil Khan and his wife, IFS officer Hamna Mariyam Khan, and others donated blood while participating in the camp.

14 government and seven Indian Red Cross Societies blood banks participated in the camp. Indian Red Cross Society district chairman Kaveti Rajagopal, in a statement, informed that the details of blood donation camp were sent for International Wonder Book of Records as a biggest number of 6,166 people donated the blood at one go.

Peddapalli MP B Venkatesh Netha, MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy, Peddapalli DCP Vaibhav Gaikwad, ACP E Mahesh, Red Cross Society activists and others participated in the camp.