Peddapalli: NTPC police crack realtor murder case within 24 hours

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:34 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Ramagundam Police Commissioner Rema Rajeshwari producing the accused before media at commissionerate office in Godavarikhani on Wednesday.

Peddapalli: The NTPC police have cracked the murder case of a realtor Mekala Lingaiah within 24 hours and arrested four persons.

Producing the accused before the media at her office in Godavarikhani on Wednesday, Ramagundam Police Commissioner Rema Rajeshwari said the arrested persons included the main accused Mekala Kumaraswamy from Khazipalli, Dharmarapu Anil from Mathangicolony, NTPC, Katla Shankar from Kamanpur and Kunamalla Swamydas Vidhyasagar from Bhagyanagar of Karimnagar.

Kumaraswamy, who was also engaged in real estate business, developed a grudge against Lingaiah suspecting him to be hindering his growth and decided to eliminate him. Kumaraswamy kept a watch on Lingaiah’s movements with the help of his driver Anil. Knowing that he would go for walking every day between 8 pm and 9 pm, Kumaraswamy along with Anil, Shankar and Vidhyasagar waited for him on September 18. When Lingaiah reached an open place near Pochamma temple at 8.30 pm, the four attacked him with knives, killing him on the spot.

