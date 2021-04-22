63 containment zones in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:28 pm

Hyderabad: With the spike in Covid-19 cases, the GHMC has identified 63 containment zones in various places under LB Nagar, Charminar, Khairatabad and Serilingampally zones. Under LB Nagar Zone, Kapra-1, Uppal-2, Hayathnagar-3, Saroornagar-4 and LB Nagar- areas have 2 containment areas each while Malakpet-6, Santoshnagar-7, Chandrayangutta-8, Charminar-9, Falaknuma-10 and Rajendranagar-11 have two containment zones each under the Charminar zone.

Five areas in Khairatabad zone – Mehdipatnam-12, Karwan-13, Goshamahal-14, Khairatabad-17 and Jubilee Hills-18 have two zones each while Yousufguda-19 and Chandanagar-21 under Serilingampally zones have three each. Apart from that, two other areas, Patancheruvu-22 and Serilingampally-20 under Serilingampally zone have two containment zones each.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .