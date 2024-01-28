6956 posts of Staff Nurse filled in Telangana

The posts of staff nurse will be filled in healthcare facilities under the jurisdiction of nine government departments.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 January 2024, 04:45 PM

Hyderabad: In a record time of just 13-months, the process of recruiting staff nurses at government hospitals, an endeavor started by the then BRS government in December, 2022, has been completed with the Telangana Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) releasing the list of 6956 selected candidates on Sunday.

The posts of staff nurse will be filled in healthcare facilities under the jurisdiction of nine government departments. “On the basis of the normalized marks obtained in Computer Based Test that was held on August 2, 2023 and weightage points, as verified by competent authorities, for contract/outsourced service in state government institutions/ programmes/ schemes and subsequent verification of original certificates, 6956 candidates have been provisionally selected for appointment to the post of Staff Nurse in nine departments,” the Medical Recruitment Board said.

In December, 2022, the BRS government had notified 7,094 posts of staff nurse across multiple departments in Telangana for which a total of 40,936 eligible candidates had applied. Instead of the written examination, the MHSRB, which completed the recruitment process, conducted a Computer Based Test (CBT) in August, 2, 2023.

The departments for which the staff nurse posts will be filled include Director of Medical Education/ Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Telangana Vaidya Vidhan Parishad (TVVP), MNJ Cancer Hospital, Department of Disabled and Senior Citizens Welfare, Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society, Mahatma Jyotibha Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society and Telangana Residential Education Institutional Society.