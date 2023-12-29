1827 staff nurse provisional list released, certificate verification from December 30

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:57 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) has released the provisional merit list of candidates to fill up the posts of 1827 Staff Nurses.

The MHSRB in a notification said the certificate verification process of the applicants whose name is in the provisional merit list will be from 9.15 am between December 30 and January 6, 2024 at Excise Academy for State of Telangana (East), Abhyudaya Nagar, Bandalguda.

The details of the applicants who are called for certificate verification along with the date and session on which they are called is available on the website mhsrb.telangana.gov.in.

The applicants should bring their original certificates/documents along with two sets of photocopies of certificates/documents and BC applicants who do not produce latest Non-Creamy layer certificate will be considered under OC. Failure to attend certificate verification or failure to bring original certificates in will lead to cancellation of their candidature, the notification said adding that the list displayed was not a selection list.

Number of persons called for certificate verification is more than the number of posts notified and mere inclusion of name in the list for certificate verification does not confer any right for appointment, the MHSRB said.