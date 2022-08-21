7.5 km run by TSRTC evokes good response in Adilabad

Collector Sikta Patnaik hands over prizes to winners of the running event held in Adilabad on Sunday

Adilabad: The 7.5 km long run organised by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) evoked a good response with nearly 400 persons participating in it here on Sunday.

The event was conducted as part of the ongoing fortnight long diamond jubilee celebrations of Indian independence. Collector Sikta Patnaik flagged off to the run.

Speaking on the occasion, Sikta requested everyone to extend their cooperation to develop the country by drawing inspiration from freedom fighter and leaders who had struggled and sacrificed their lives and for the cause of independence to India. She stated a slew of events were organized to mark the occasion by involving authorities, students, youngsters, employees and public representatives.

The collector later handed over prizes, certificate of participation and cash awards to winners of the competitions. While the first prize was achieved by Tharun, Nagesh won the second prize in boys’ category. Athmaram bagged the third prize. M Maneesha, M Kavya, Kamla won the first, second and third prizes in girls’ category.

TSRTC-Adilabad regional manager Sudha Parimala said that the unit of the corporation hosted the unique event and congratulated the winners. She stated the public transport system was striving hard to help the passengers reach their destinations safely.

Additional Collector Rizwan Shaik Basha, Adilabad RDO Rathod Ramesh, DSP Umender, District Youth and Sports Officer Venkateshwarlu, municipal commissioner Shailaja were present.