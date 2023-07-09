70-Year-Old Radio Service Shop In Hyderabad | Mahboob Radio Service | Old City, Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:50 AM, Sun - 9 July 23

Hyderabad: Let’s explore Mahboob Radio Service, the last standing radio repair shop in Hyderabad located in Old City. Shaik Mahboob established this humble repair shop near Charminar in 1948. Since then, it has been serving radio enthusiasts for over seven decades. While modern gadgets are often discarded after a short period, these timeless radios can be brought back to life with the expertise of Mahboob Radio Service and the shop aims to serve the community for as long as possible.

Watch: