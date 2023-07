| Telugu Rappers Are On The Rise From Roll Rida And Noel Sean To Godf4ther And Z Young Rap Viplavam

Telugu Rappers Are On The Rise: From Roll Rida And Noel Sean To Godf4ther And Z Young | Rap Viplavam

Rappers like Roll Rida, Noel Sean, and Pranav Chaganti have made their mark, the city's indie rap scene is now starting to boom.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 AM, Sun - 9 July 23

Hyderabad: Rappers like Roll Rida, Noel Sean, and Pranav Chaganti have made their mark, the city’s indie rap scene is now starting to boom. Let’s watch how Telugu rap is making strides in the city currently.

Watch: