75 Freedom Parks to come up in Hyderabad

By Nabinder Bommala Published: Published Date - 12:11 AM, Sat - 6 August 22

Hyderabad: As part of celebrations to mark 75 years of Independence, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has identified 75 open spaces in different parts of the city to be developed as ‘Freedom Parks’.

The State government has decided to celebrate ‘Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsava Dwi Saptaham’ for two weeks and the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed officials to organise a slew of programmes as part of the celebrations.

The GHMC has come up with the plan of developing the Freedom Parks and the schedule includes planting of saplings at identified locations in multiples of 75 i.e. 75, 750 on August 10. The works to develop these Freedom Parks will commence the same day with planting of saplings.

These lung spaces will have amenities of existing tree parks including benches, walkways, an entrance plaza etc besides the beautification works that will be taken up to illustrate 75 years of Independence.

“At some parks, the tree trunks, benches, walls and other concrete structures of the park will be painted in tricolour and at some parks, 75 varieties of trees will be grown,” said a GHMC official. The civic body will also install selfie points that will be in tricolour and various beautification works will be taken up at the parks that depict 75 years of Independence, the official said.

With all the 75 sites being identified for the development of Freedom Parks and an action plan in place to develop them, the GHMC is planning to prepare exclusive theme-based welcome boards.

In addition to the plantation drives at these theme parks on August 10, a total of 75 saplings will be planted in schools across the city on the same day.

“Besides schools and at the locations identified to develop Freedom Parks, saplings will also be planted in different parts of the city in coordination with elected representatives and resident welfare associations,” the official said.