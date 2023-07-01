77 additional diagnostic services launched at T-Diagnostics in Kothagudem

From July 1 onwards 134 diagnostic services would be offered at Telangana Diagnostics in Government General Hospital in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Sat - 1 July 23

77 additional diagnostic services launched at Telangana Diagnostics at Government General Hospital in Kothagudem on Saturday.

Kothagudem: Health Minister T Harish Rao launched 77 additional diagnostic services at Telangana Diagnostics in Government General Hospital here on Saturday.

MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao and district Collector Anudeep Durishetty attended the inauguration of the services by the minister in virtual mode from Hyderabad. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said from Saturday onwards 134 diagnostic services would be offered.

The Collector said the Telangana government has revolutionised medical and health services in the State and the diagnostic would be offered free of cost to the public at Telangana Diagnostics. It would reduce financial burden on the public, he said.

He informed that the Government Medical College which was started with 150 MBBS seats has received approval for the second year. The distribution of KCR Kits and Nutrition Kits were being distributed to women besides conducting anemia tests.

High quality diagnostic services that were offered at private corporate hospitals were now available for the common public in remote villages. Rs 7 lakh was spent in procuring diagnostic equipment to conduct additional diagnostic tests, Durishetty noted.

Kothagudem municipal chairperson K Seethalakshmi, the medical college principal Dr. Laxman Rao, GGH superintendent Dr. Kumaraswamy, DM&HO Dr. JVL Sirisha and others were present.