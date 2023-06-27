Harish Rao to inaugurate T-Diagnostic District Hub-Mancherial soon

A total of 140 types of medical investigations can be done for free at the Telangana Diagnostic District Hub-Mancherial

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 08:20 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

A view of Telangana Diagnostic District Hub in Mancherial.

Mancherial: The much-awaited Telangana Diagnostic District Hub at the Government General Hospital here at an estimated cost of Rs 1.25 crore, is all set to be inaugurated by Health Minister T Harish Rao soon. While T Diagnostics District Hubs were inaugurated in Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad and Nirmal district in 2021, Mancherial did not get the facility. However, the hub was established in 17 rooms on the second floor of GGH. Laboratories such as microbiology, bio-chemistry, pathology, and cold store, dry store, consultant room, radiologist, 2D Echo, ultrasound scan, CT scan, X-ray, mammography and store rooms were created.

140 types of medical investigations

A total of 140 types of medical investigations can be done for free. Patients from 17 primary health centres, four community health centres and three Basti Dawakhanas, a mother and child hospital in Mancherial, Bellampalli Area Hospital and 121 sub-health centres, will be able to get various diagnosis services at their doorsteps for free with the advent of the hub.

Authorities of the GGH said that samples of blood gathered at the primary health centre are shifted to T-Hub by four special vehicles and diseases are going to be investigated. A barcode is going to be given to a patient. A message relating to the report of the investigations will be delivered to the mobile phone of the patient. Those who need hard copies of the results can visit health centres.

Staffers ready to discharge duties

A radiographer, pathologist, microbiologist, and biochemist have already been appointed to discharge duties at the facility. Some of the medical investigations to be carried out at the hub included complete blood picture (CBP), diabetic profile, thyroid, liver function, kidney, lipid profile, complete urine examination, etc. Patients could save time and money by depending upon the facility.

GGH Medical Superintendent Harishchandra Reddy told ‘Telangana Today’ that the inauguration of the hub slated for June 27 was postponed due to some unavoidable situations and the date would be announced shortly. He stated that the hub boasted of modern equipment on par with private diagnosis centres. He advised the people to utilize the services of the facility and save money.

