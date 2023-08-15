77th ID celebrated on colorful note in erstwhile Adilabad

On Tuesday, the Adilabad district observed Independence Day with a spirited display of patriotism and grandeur.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:18 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

Government Whip unfurls salutes the national flag while participating in the 77th Independence Day celebrated in Adilabad on Tuesday

Adilabad: Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervor and pomp across the erstwhile Adilabad district on Tuesday.

Government Whip Gampa Govardhan, who was the chief guest of Independence Day celebrated in Adilabad district centre, unfurled the tricolor flag. He then read out progress achieved by the district on various parameters, handed over cheques to beneficiaries and felicitated the best performing employees. He was joined by Zilla Parishad chairperson Rathod Janardhan.

Narrating welfare schemes, Reddy said that 1.34 lakh farmers were extended Rs 191 crore under Raithu Bandhu scheme in 11 editions so far. He stated that 40,952 metric tonnes of fertilizers were kept available for farmers. He informed that 1,05,750 farmers were identified to be eligible for Raithu Bheema scheme. A sum of Rs 26.55 crore was credited to bank accounts of 531 kin of farmers as of now.

Later, the Government Whip visited stalls erected by various departments describing growth and schemes. Cultural programmes presented by school children roused patriotism and spirit of nationality, besides enthralled audiences.

Earlier, Reddy along with MLAs Jogu Ramanna, Rathod Bapu Rao inaugurated a 150-feet flag pole on the premises of the office of the Road and Building department.

Collector PS Rahul Raj, Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy and many other officials were present.

Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy, Government Whips Balka Suman and Sunkari Raju hoisted the national flag in Nirmal, Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad district centres, respectively. They read out progress reports of the three districts. They said that the newly created districts were undergoing a remarkable growth on many aspects post creation of Telangana.