8 special task-force teams to implement model code in Karimnagar

Karimnagar Commissioner of Police, Abhishek Mohanty, in a statement, informed that members of taskforce teams were given a three-day training in police headquarters

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:58 PM, Sat - 4 November 23

Special taskforce teams undergoing training in Karimnagar police commissionerate office.

Karimnagar: Karimnagar commissionerate police have formed eight special task-force teams to implement model code perfectly.

Commissioner of Police, Abhishek Mohanty, in a statement on Saturday, informed that members of taskforce teams were given a three-day training in police headquarters to educate them about the problems to be developed at the time of elections and measures to be taken to solve them by rushing the spot immediately.

Training was given in physical fitness, refresh course in utilization of weapons, pacifying of mob when law and order was developed, resorting lathi-charge if necessary, chasing of fleeing vehicles during vehicle checking, comprehensive checking of vehicles and measures to be taken if norms were violated.

Informing that the training was concluded with Saturday, CP said that task-force teams were ready to discharge duties such as surprise raids, vehicle checking, flash raids, cordon and search operation and other duties relating to implementation of model code.

Mohanty asked political parties and leaders to continue their campaigns including conducting rallies and meetings by following model code issued by Election Commission of India. Stating that there was no question of leaving political parties and leaders who would violate model code, he warned to take serious action against such leaders.

Also Read Meddigadda is BJP conspiracy to confuse public, says Suman