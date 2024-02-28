BioAsia 2024: Telangana Governor asks industries to reduce cost of healthcare facilities

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 February 2024, 08:54 PM

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at BioAsia 2024 valedictory session

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said the ultimate aim of all technological advances and innovations should be the betterment of the life of the common man, especially those residing in rural areas.

Addressing the BioAsia 2024 valedictory session on Wednesday, the Governor said the ultimate purpose of innovation should be much more far reaching, helping create a smart future where people can enjoy the best quality of life and people could easily afford healthcare benefits.

She urged technocrats and Startups to work towards bringing down the cost of treatments so that every citizen could easily afford healthcare costs. “Cost of treatment does matter. Poor cannot undergo various tests as the costs are very high. Efforts should be made to bring down the costs of diagnostic tests,” she said, suggesting that new Startups should work towards bringing down the costs of ultrasound machines and develop cold chains in the rural areas.

“There is a rise in the cases of cancer in the country. If the cancer is diagnosed at an early stage we can save the patient. This is possible only when the diagnosis process is made cheaper,” she said.

Meanwhile, the 3-day BioAsia 2024 conference came to a conclusion on Wednesday. Over 700 visitors, 2,737 delegates, 4 CEOs from Fortune 500 companies attended the global conference, while over 2,800 plus B2B meetings, 200 plus startups and exhibitors were part of the event. During the event, the Telangana government announced strategic plans for the formation of a Life sciences GCC Consortium bringing together all the Life sciences GCCs in Hyderabad and India. The State government aims to create a collaborative ecosystem fostering innovation, knowledge sharing, and collective growth within the life sciences GCCs.

BioAsia 2024 also witnessed the launch of C4IR by the government of Telangana and Global CEOs. The C4IR is the first thematic centre focused on healthcare and life sciences in Telangana, in collaboration with the World Economic Forum.New partnerships were forged as Sweden headquartered Garmin Health launched a hackathon with C4IR. An exchange of MoU between National University of Singapore and C4IR also took place with the aim of empowering and designing innovative clinical trials that will facilitate development and skilling programs for local talent. Yet another MoU exchange between Calyx.AI and C4IR aimed at utilizing AI to provide advanced health solutions.