9 month old girl undergoes liver transplant surgery at KIMS

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:13 PM, Mon - 18 April 22

Hyderabad: The transplant surgeons at KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad have successfully performed a liver transplant surgery on a 9-month-old baby, hailing from Mahabubnagar.

The young girl was admitted to KIMS Hospital when she was 7 months old with jaundice. A few months ago, she underwent Portoenterostomy surgery at a different health care facility. The surgery is taken-up among infants with congenital liver disorder known as Biliary Atresia, doctors said.

However, with jaundice persisting, the young girl developed symptoms of liver failure. At KIMS Hospital, the girl’s mother came forward to donate a part of her liver and surgeons conducted the liver transplant surgery successfully. With cost of such surgery ranging from Rs. 10 to Rs. 20 lakh, the doctors said that they managed to subsidise the surgery costs, Dr Ravichand Siddachari, Head, Department of Liver Transplant, KIMS Hospital, said.

In 2020, the surgeons from the hospital also treated a baby from Philippines with a similar health issue. The father of the baby had come forward to donate a part of his liver, enabling the surgeons to successfully conduct the transplant surgery. The baby from Philippines has completely recovered and flew back to her homeland.

On an average, including both adults and children, anywhere between 6 and 10 liver transplants are conducted at KIMS Hospitals, Dr Siddachari, Dr Srinivas Prabhu, Dr KN Paramesh, and paediatrician Dr Nandakishore, who were involved in the management, said.