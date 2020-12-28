945 additional posts to be created in Telangana Water Dept

KCR finalises restructuring process and functions of department; major, medium, minor irrigation divisions under one umbrella

By | Published: 10:14 pm 11:16 pm

Hyderabad: The State government has revamped the Water Resources Department in tune with the major changes that have taken place in the Irrigation sector in the State.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday finalised the restructuring process and functions of the department bringing major, medium and minor irrigation divisions under a single umbrella. All water resources, including projects, reservoirs, canals and tanks within a territory, will now function as a single unit headed by a Chief Engineer (CE).

At a meeting the Chief Minister had with top officials of the Water Resources Department at Pragathi Bhavan here, it was decided to increase the number of Engineers-in-Chief from the existing three to six and assign them with specific responsibilities of general administration, and operation and maintenance, besides assigning three senior officers with responsibilities in the ENC cadre replacing the regional CEs.

While the territorial jurisdictions have been increased from the existing 13 to 19 at the field level, each jurisdiction will be headed by a Chief Engineer (CE). The 19 Water Resources territories include Adilabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Jagitial, Karimnagar, Ramagundam, Warangal, Mulugu, Sangareddy, Gajwel, Nalgonda, Suryapeta, Wanaparthy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Hyderabad, Kothagudem and Khammam.

Subsequently, the government has given the nod for creating aroundTSvarious cadres in the Water Resources Department.

Reiterating that the construction of irrigation projects was high on the agenda of the State government, Chandrashekhar Rao instructed the officials concerned to complete a few link projects on fast-track mode. He instructed the officials to complete the Chanaka-Korata barrage, pumphouse, canals and other works in erstwhile Adilabad district by June next.

Emphasising the need to review the progress of all the medium irrigation projects in erstwhile Adilabad district, the Chief Minister asked Water Resources Principal Secretary Rajat Kumar and other senior officials to personally visit the erstwhile district, review the situation and take action accordingly. He wanted them to increase ayacut under the Asifabad, Bellampalli and Mancherial constituencies, and initiate necessary measures for the progress of the Pranahita project works in erstwhile Adilabad district. He also wanted all the leftover works, including the Chennur Lift Irrigation Scheme, to be completed at the earliest.

The Chief Minister directed the officials concerned to invite tenders immediately for the Kutti project in Adilabad district, Ghattu Project in Mahbubnagar district and Nagamadugu Lift Irrigation Scheme under the Jukkal constituency to begin the works. He instructed the officials to complete the embankments works on the Godavari in Warangal district before the next rainy season.

Further, Chandrashekhar Rao wanted the authorities to take up repair works on Konareddy Tank in the Wardhannapet constituency on a permanent basis. He also instructed them to complete the pending works of the Konayamakula lift Irrigation Scheme in the Parakala constituency and conduct survey for the Achampet Lift Irrigation Scheme. He also announced the sanction of the Huzurnagar Lift Irrigation Scheme. He asked the officials to take up repair works permanently at all the tanks that were damaged during the recent rains.

Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, former Deputy Chief Minister Kadiam Srihari, former Ministers C Laxma Reddy, Jogu Ramanna, Government Whips Balka Suman and Guvvala Balraju, MLAs Koneru Konappa, Rekha Naik, Athram Sakku, Hanmanth Shinde, Aruri Ramesh, Challa Dharma Reddy and Sanampudi Saidi Reddy, Government Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary for Finance K Ramakrishna Rao, Principal Secretary for Water Resources Rajat Kumar, Engineers-in-Chief C Muralidhar, B Nagendra Rao and Hariram, Officer on Special Duty in Chief Minister’s Office Sridhar Rao Deshpande, Advisor Penta Reddy and other senior officials participated in the meeting.

Also read:

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .