9M Fertility embraces growth in last one year

By leveraging advanced fertility treatment options such as Pre-genetic tests (PGT) and the Endometrial receptive array (ERA), 9M Fertility ensures higher chances of success and healthy outcomes for couples undergoing infertility treatments.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 April 2024, 11:48 PM

Hyderabad: 9M Fertility, a division of Ankura Hospital for Women and Children, celebrates its first anniversary with groundbreaking achievements in the field of assisted reproduction.

Over the past year, 9M Fertility has emerged as a leader in the industry, boasting an overall success rate of 79.5%.

In recent months, 9M Fertility has achieved remarkable success rates, with an 82% success rate in the last three months and a consistent 83% success rate over the last six months, a press release said.

“Each case of infertility is unique and our expert team at 9M Fertility is dedicated to helping couples understand and tackle infertility with the best available options tailored to their needs,” said Dr. Sreevani Kotha, Director and Head of 9M Fertility.

Dr Durga Prasad, Senior Paediatrician and Cluster Medical Director at Ankura Hospital announced plans for new 9M Fertility centres in Bhubaneswar, Nashik, Vijayawada, Khammam, Tirupati, and additional locations in Hyderabad and Pune.