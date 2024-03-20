Hyderabad: Ankura Hospital organises awareness programme on Rhuematic diseases

The event, which was aimed to raise awareness among parents, doctors, and primary practitioners about childhood rheumatic diseases, was inaugurated by celebrated mountaineer from Telangana, Malavath Purna

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 March 2024, 07:48 PM

Hyderabad: To address the issue of late diagnosis and spread awareness on Rhuematic diseases among young people, Ankura Hospital for Women and Children, Banjara Hills organised a one-day awareness programme and fun activities and painting competitions to engage both kids and parents.

Highlighted the importance of early diagnoses, hospital doctors said that approximately 1.3 million children suffer from Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA) and 200,000 from Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) alone.

Dr Anjani Gummadi, paediatric rheumatologist and immunologist at Ankura Hospitals said “The only way to reduce the debility of rheumatic diseases in children is early diagnosis and prompt treatment by experts, which allows children to lead near-normal lives”.

Dr K.K. Durga Prasad, Medical Director, senior paediatricians from Ankura Hospital and others were present.