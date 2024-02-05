A pilgrim’s progress with ‘sashtang pranamam’

The 40-year-old spiritual explorer from Paroli in Rajasthan has successfully covered more than half of the expedition as he arrived in Mancherial town on Sunday.

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 5 February 2024, 03:03 PM

Rajagiri Maharaj performs prostration as part of his pilgrimage from Gangotri to Ramshwaram in Tamil Nadu to spread awareness on Sanathan Dharma, at Medaram village in Mandamarri mandal on Sunday. Photo: Santosh Padala

Mancherial: ‘Sashtang pranamam’ or prostrating is the final and the best treatment of worshiping god. It is surrendering one’s ego to the almighty.

Rajagiri Maharaj, a crusader for Sanathan Dharma, is now using sashtang pranamam to accomplish his objective. He has embarked on a daunting pilgrimage from Gangotri in Uttarakhand to Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu by performing only prostrations along the course of the 3,000 kilometre journey.

The 40-year-old spiritual explorer from Paroli in Rajasthan has successfully covered more than half of the expedition as he arrived in Mancherial town on Sunday.

“I commenced this religious journey with a goal to protect Sanathan Dharma on April 15. I am able to travel about 12 kilometres a day. I believe I will reach my destination in another four months,” Rajagiri told ‘Telangana Today.’

Accompanied by his elderly disciple Ram Nivas, the crusader carries a thermocol sheet that is one feet wide and 5 feet long to prevent injuries at the time of bowing. He keeps a stone about 6 feet away from him and spreads the sheet on the ground. He stretches his body and picks up the stone by prostrating. Repetition of the same takes him forward.

Stating that he was chosen by God for prostrating and that he was not deterred by hurdles on the course of his attempt, he said he had graduated in BSc (Mathematics) and ventured into spirituality in 2020. He is an ardent worshipper of Lord Shiva. He was earlier interested in body building and acting. He has a wife and two daughters.

Meanwhile, Ram Nivas trails Rajagiri carrying their luggage, groceries, a stove, a mat and other essentials that weigh around 50 kg on a bicycle. He said he was following his spiritual leader for four years. The two accept shelter, food, snacks offered by good Samaritans on the way. They stay in temples at night and travel during the day.