High Court Justice inaugurates VC hall in Mancherial

Speaking on the occasion, High Court Justice Surepalli Nanda said that the legal services authority would provide legal services to the public for free

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 February 2024, 08:07 PM

Collector Santosh receiving High Court Justice Surepalli Nanda in Mancherial on Saturday.

Mancherial: High Court Justice Surepalli Nanda said that legal services would be offered to the public through Legal Services Authority under the section 29 of Legal Services Authority Act-1987. She along with District Principal Judge B Srinivasulu inaugurated a video conference hall here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Nanda said that the legal services authority would provide legal services to the public for free. Para legal volunteers were being trained as part of the initiative. One could lodge a petition before a court in native or English language. A district level committee would scrutinize the petitions and decide whether applicants eligible for availing legal services, she narrated.

Also Read No Town Planning Officer in Mancherial for 5 months

The justice further said that the district legal services authority would receive applications from lawyers to be appointed as panel advocates of the body. She noted that a report would be submitted to the Chief Justice of the High Court over construction of the district court complex and sanctioning additional courts for Mancherial.

She later inaugurated a medical camp held by Diyalibai Lalchand Gauri Charitable Trust in association with Rotary Club and Malla Reddy Narayana Hospital of Hyderabad for the benefit of advocates and staffers of courts and Collectorate and office of DCP at Integrated District Officers Complex in Naspur.

Collector B Santosh, DCP Sudhir Kekan, BAR association presidents Kotta Sattaiah, K Surender, P Mallesh Goud, Ch Manohar, Assistant General Public Prosecutors and lawyers were present.