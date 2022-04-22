A record 485 UoH students grab job offers

Hyderabad: It’s raining job offers for students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) with a record 485 students of 2022 batch getting placed in 185 companies. The highest pay package offered was Rs. 23 lakh per annum. This was the highest number of placement offers in the history of the UoH. In the previous year, 396 students were placed in 213 companies and the highest package was Rs.17 lakh per annum.

Students of the 2021-22 batches have found placements with many reputed organizations, in the public and private sectors, and other fields. Some of the employers include Tata Consultancy Services, Deloitte, Oracle, Byjus, Accenture, Novartis, Next Education, Azentio, General Electric, Quadratyx, Sprint Talent, Teradata, Fliptkart, HSBC, ICICI Bank, Time, Blaize, Hiver, Synchrony Financial, One Convergence, Bridgei2i, Nvipani, Progress, Ziroh Labs, RoundSqr, Quadratyx, Adjoint, Virtusa, LatentView, Invesco and E2Open.

Placement Guidance and Advisory Bureau (PGAB) in-charge, Prof. Salman Abdul Moiz “It’s an encouraging sign for all of us at the university that in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic and periodic lockdowns, PGAB secured record placements for the 2021-22 batch students.”

Training and placement coordinator, Prerna Akhouri said “Upskilling courses are being organised for the benefit of students and a special recruitment drive is being organised for more students to be placed in the coming 2-3 months”.