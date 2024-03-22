A woman sub-registrar in ACB net in Mahabubabad

Friday, Mar 22, 2024
By Telangana Today
Updated On - 22 March 2024, 09:26 PM
Mahabubabad: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths arrested two officials, including a woman sub-registrar at the Mahabubabad sub-registrar office when they demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs. 19,200 for doing official favour.

According to ACB release, on a complaint of an individual named Gundala Harish, the ACB laid a trap and caught sub-registrar Tasleema Mohammed and data entry operator A Venkatesh. The bribe was demanded to process a land registration deed purchased by the complainant at Danthalapally village.

Apart from the Rs. 19,200 seized from the accused, the ACB seized another Rs. 1. 72 lakh unaccounted cash from them. The officials were arrested and produced before the ACB court in Warangal.

 

