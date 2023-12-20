Government woman official takes stand against free bus service

Taslima’s stand is for a reevaluation of the policy, specifically emphasizing the importance of providing women from economically feasible backgrounds with the choice to pay for their transportation.

Published Date - 03:30 PM, Wed - 20 December 23

Mahabubabad: In a move that has ignited a debate over the free RTC bus service to women in the state, Sub-Registrar Taslima Mohammed has taken a firm stance against the State government’s zero ticket free bus rides offered through the Maha Lakshmi scheme.

The decision to challenge this policy stems from Taslima’s firsthand experience while attempting to purchase a bus ticket from the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). Despite her willingness to pay for the service, she was informed that women passengers were mandated to avail themselves of zero tickets in adherence to government directives.

Taslima told Telangana Today on Wednesday: “I firmly believe in contributing to the government if I am financially capable. Women should be empowered to decide whether they wish to pay for their travel, especially catering to those from below poverty line (BPL) families.”

“I think it’s a good idea for government women employees not to use the free bus service. I won’t be using it, and I hope others who travel for work consider doing the same. By not taking advantage of this free bus service, we can help the government use those resources for other important things. It’s a small step, but it can make a difference in improving services. With 14 years of using the bus service for work, I kindly ask my fellow government colleagues to think about this and join me. Every little bit helps,” she said in a post on a social media platform.

She said she would soon write a letter to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and RTC MD VC Sajjanar to review the scheme and make modifications. “I am also going to distribute pamphlets to the women employees by visiting different bus stations in the combined Warangal district requesting them to give up the free service to avert losses to the RTC,” she said. The officer, who lives in Hanamkonda, shuttles between Mahabubabad and Hanamkonda on working days.

Taslima Mohammed’s upbringing, shaped by her mother’s efforts to educate her five children, and her father’s activism with the CPI (Marxist), has moulded her dedication to community service. Her advocacy extends beyond the bus fare issue, encompassing broader improvements within TSRTC. She has been actively involved in social service for more than a decade in the combined Warangal through a foundation named after her father Sarawar.

Taslima, however, stressed the necessity for improved facilities for staff, such as adequate toilets at bus stands, enhanced training for RTC employees in customer service, and a reinforced focus on passenger safety.