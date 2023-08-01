Aakash institute announces ANTHE scholarship exam

The offline exam will be conducted from October 8 to 15 at over 315 centres across India.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:29 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

Warangal: Aakash Institute will conduct its 14th edition Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam (ANTHE) 2023, which is its flagship annual scholarship exam for Class VII-XII students with up to 100 per cent scholarships and cash awards from October 7 to 15 in both online abd offliner modes across India.

The offline exam will be conducted from October 8 to 15 at over 315 centres across India, said Akash Regional Sales Director, TS and AP, Bharat Kumar in Hanamkonda on Tuesday.

“The exam will be a one-hour test carrying a total of 90 marks and comprising 40 multiple-choice questions based on the grade and stream aspirations of students. ANTHE 2023 will offer up to 100 per cent scholarships to deserving students. In addition, top scorers will also receive cash awards,” he said.

The scholarships will be applicable for Aakash’s NEET and JEE coaching programmes, while cash awards of up to Rs.1 lakh will be given to the top 700 scorers in the ANTHE exam.

In addition to scholarships and cash awards, 100 students from various classes will have the chance to win a five-day all-expenses paid trip to a National Science Expedition. Students who want to participate in ANTHE 2023 can apply online or offline. More details are available on https://anthe.aakash.ac.in.