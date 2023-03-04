AAP Maharashtra unit vice president, former MP joins BRS

Former MP and Aam Aadmi Party Maharashtra unit vice president Hari Bhau Rathod joined Bharat Rashtra Samithi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:29 PM, Sat - 4 March 23

Hyderabad: Former MP and Aam Aadmi Party Maharashtra unit vice president Hari Bhau Rathod joined Bharat Rashtra Samithi here on Saturday. Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao formally welcomed him into the party.

Apart from Hari Bhau Rathod, a few leaders from other parties too joined the BRS. Chandrapur Zilla Parishad former vice chairman Sandeep Karape, Gond Pipri Nagar Sevak taluk president from BJP Baban Nikhode, Shiv Sena taluk Coordinator Feroz Khan, BJP leader Shailesh Singh had also joined the BRS in the presence of the Chief Minister.