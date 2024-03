Abbas, Varsha to lead TS teams

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 March 2024, 11:33 PM

Hyderabad: Abbas and Varsha will lead the Telangana men’s and women’s teams respectively in the 33rd Throwball Federation Cup National Championship to be held at Sri Sai Palki, Shirdi, Maharashtra starting March 29.

Squads: Men: Abbas (C), Lokesh Reddy, Yuvan Reddy, Sagar, Tarun Teja, Balakrishna, Dheeraj, Nitin, Balaji, Sahil, Karthik, Srikanth, Pranay, Vinay, Sriramulu; Coach: Siddeshwar Reddy; Manager: Sharath Kumar Reddy Women: Varsha (C), Jahnavi, Sarayu, Akshita, Lavanya, Sindhu, Shailu, Mahima, Snigdha, Christiana Paul, Archana, Mukitha, Keerthi, Pavani, Renuka; Coach: PB Chakrapani; Manager: Mallikarjuna Siddhu

