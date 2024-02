Samuel, Sreelekha to lead Telangana teams at Senior National Throwball Championship

Samuel will lead Telangana men’s throwball team while Sreelakha will spearhead women’s team in the upcoming 45th Senior National Throwball Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 February 2024, 07:00 PM

Hyderabad: Samuel will lead Telangana men’s throwball team while Sreelakha will spearhead women’s team in the upcoming 45th Senior National Throwball Championship, scheduled to be held from February 8 to 11 at Rohini Sector, Delhi.

Teams: Men: Samuel (Captain), Dheeraj, Nitin, Saheel, Maniideep, Santosh, Vishal, Srikanth, Balaji, Shivaraj, Vishwanath, Karthik, Jayanath, Teja; Coach: PB Chakrapani; Manager: Sharath Reddy.

Women Team: Sreelekha (Captain), Harika, Jahnavi, Ananya, Ankitha, Nishika, Shailu, Anusha, Esther, Merin, Nysha, Sharon, Priyanka D, D Yeshasree, Santoshini; Coach: Siddu; Manager: Kiran Chary.

