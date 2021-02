Abhiarath, Tilak Varma slam centuries in one-day knockout tournament

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 7:51 pm 7:53 pm

Hyderabad: M Abhirath Reddy (109 no) and Thakur Tilak Varma (101 no) continued their good run of form slamming centuries to guide Gemini Friends to a thumping 10-wicket victory over Jai Hanuman in the A 1 division one-day knockout tournament on Monday.

Brief Scores:

Group B: Sri Chakra 179 in 44.2 overs (B Sandeep 5/24) lost to Income Tax 185/3 in 31.3 overs (B Sandeep 51no, D Harshavardhan 76);

Group C: Jai Hanuman 215 in 47.5 overs (N Anirudh Reddy 65, Anurag Vittal 63; Rathan Teja 3/45) lost to Gemini Friends 217/0 in 37.3 overs (M Abhirath Reddy 109 no, T Tilak Varma 101no); Sec’bad Nawabs 190/9 in 50 overs (Shujan Bandaru 52, Harish Singh 62) bt BDL 189 in 48.2 overs (B Revant 54; Shashi Shekar Naidu 5/2); Balaaji Cc 316 in 48.5 overs (E Geeta Krishna 106, Hk Simha 99, G Ganesh 54, Neel Chakravarthy 3/63) bt Zinda Tilismath 173 in 43.4 overs (Pabba Nilesh 3/43, Achyut 3/11);

Group D: Charminar CC 173 in 44.1 overs (Ali Diamond Kacchi 62; Ronald R Rodrigues 4/40) lost to Union Bank of India 174/4 in 33.2 overs (Abhinav Kumar 64no); Cambridge XI 179 in 40.3 overs (Vinay Yadav 84; C Hitesh Yadav 4/37, Bhagath Varma 4/38) lost to R Dayanand 182/8 in 44.5 overs (Bhagath Varma 54; M Shashank 3/11); Budding Star 286 in 46.5 overs (Akash 92; Shazaib 3/57, Abuzar 3/61) bt Khalsa 164 in 38 overs (Sarthak 76; Yudhvir 5/20(9-2-20-5, Tanay Tyagarajan 3/26);

A2 division two-day league: Day-1: New Star 366/9 in 90 overs (Muddassir 89, Yash Raj 79, Vivek 4/60) vs Superstar; Hyd Patriots vs Greenlands (Greenlands did not turn up/the match).

Top Performers

Centurions: M Abhirath Reddy 109 no, T Tilak Varma 101 no, E Geeta Krishna 106

Five or more wickets: B Sandeep 5/24, Shashi Shekar Naidu 5/26, Yudhvir 5/20

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .