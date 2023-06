Abhinav helps ECDG XI clinch title at Telangana Martyrs Memorial Cricket Tournament

Abhinav Kumar smashed an unbeaten 123 as Emerging Cricketers Development Group (ECDG XI) recorded a massive 10-wicket win over Farooqui Cricket Academy in the final

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:19 PM, Wed - 7 June 23

ECDG XI team members who clinched the cricket trophy in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Abhinav Kumar smashed an unbeaten 123 as Emerging Cricketers Development Group (ECDG XI) recorded a massive 10-wicket win over Farooqui Cricket Academy in the final of the 10th Telangana Martyrs Memorial Cricket Tournament, organised by Emerging Cricketers Development Group (ECDG) at Lokspor Cricket Ground, Chilkur, Moinabad, Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Brief Scores: Final: Farooqui Cricket Academy 188 in 28.5 overs (Syed Ishaq 64; Adarsh Deshmukh 3/22, Hrishikesh Goud 3/29) lost to ECDG XI 192/0 in 20.2 overs (Abhinav Kumar 123 no, Manikanta 55 no).

Awards:

Player of the Tournament: Abhinav Kumar; Most Valuable Player: Sravan G; Best Batsman: Manikanta; Best Bowler: Hrishikesh Goud; Best Fielder: Adarsh Deshmukh; Best All-rounder: Ambarish B; Game-Changer-Award: Jashwanth; Emerging Player: C Mayank.

