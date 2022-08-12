ABSICON 10th annual conference inaugurated in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:50 PM, Fri - 12 August 22

Hyderabad: Vice Chancellor, KNR University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Dr B Karunakar Reddy on Friday inaugurated the 10th annual conference of Association of Breast Surgeons of India (ABSICON 2022), being held here till August 14.

The ABSI is organising the annual conference in association with Association of Breast Surgery in UK (ABS UK), and Breast Imaging Society of India (BISI).

“The only way to fight the disease is through early detection. The government must focus upon creating much more awareness about the importance of early detection by addressing the ‘taboo’ issue surrounding the disease, particularly in rural India,” Dr P. Raghu Ram, Director, KIMS- Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases and Chairman, Organising Committee for ABSICON 2022, said.

Dr Karunakar Reddy, in his address said the conference will deliberate about the best evidence based practice guidelines covering every aspect of breast cancer care.