ABSICON conference from August 12 in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:51 PM, Wed - 10 August 22

Hyderabad: The tenth annual conference of the Association of Breast Surgeons of India (ABSICON 2022) will be held in Hyderabad between August 12 and 14, Chairman, Organising Committee, ABSICON-2022 and Director, KIMS-Ushalakshmi Centre for Breast Diseases, Dr P Raghu Ram, said.

To be inaugurated by Health Minister, T Harish Rao, the conference will feature deliberations on evidence based practice guidelines covering every aspect of breast cancer care, advocacy, early detection and benign non cancer related breast health issues, apart from debates, panel discussions and symposia.

As part of the conference, the ABSI is partnering with Association of Breast Surgery, UK (ABS UK), Breast Imaging Society of India (BISI) representing radiologists doing breast imaging in the country.

As a tribute to 89-year-old Dr Ushalakshmi, a senior gynaecologist and cancer conqueror, ‘Dr Ushalakshmi Oration’ has been instituted, which will be delivered by dancer Dr Ananda Shankar Jayant.

Oncoplastic Breast Surgeon from UK and president of Association of Breast Surgery, UK Prof. Chris. Holcombe, will deliver the Prof. DD Patel oration on ‘Breast Cancer – Past, present and Future’.