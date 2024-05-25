Academic calendar for Telangana schools: Exam schedule, Holidays, and Timings

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 May 2024, 07:43 PM

Hyderabad: The school bells will ring early from the next academic year. The School Education department that announced the academic calendar for 2024-25 has advanced the timing for primary and upper primary schools to 9 am instead of earlier 9.30 am. The schools will reopen on June 12.

As per the academic calendar, primary and upper primary schools will have timings from 9 am to 4 pm and 9 am to 4.15 pm respectively. In case of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, the timings for primary and upper primary schools are 8.45 pm to 3.45 pm and 8.45 am to 4 pm respectively.

The high schools will usually function from 9.30 am to 4.45 pm. In case of Hyderabad and Secunderabad, the timings are 8.45 am to 4 pm. However, the primary and upper primary schools working in high schools campus will have timings – 9.30 am to 4.15 pm and 9.30 am to 4.45 pm respectively.

Academic calendar 2024-25:

Examination schedule

– Formative assessment 1 : By July 31

– Formative assessment 2 : By September 30

– Summative assessment 1 : October 21 to 28

– Formative assessment 3: By December 17

– Formative assessment 4: By January 29, 2025 for Class X and February 28, 2025 for Classes I to IX

– Summative assessment 2 (Classes I to IX) : April 9 to 19, 2025

– Pre-final for Class X: Before February 28, 2025

– SSC Board exams: March 2025

• Syllabus completion for Class X by January 10, 2025

• Syllabus completion for Classes I to IX by February 28, 2025

• Yoga and meditation included in daily school assembly

Holidays

– Dasara vacation: October 2 to 14 (13 days)

– Christmas vacation for missionary schools: December 23 to 27

– Sankranthi vacation other than missionary schools: January 13 to 17, 2025

*Summer vacation: April 24, 2025 to June 11, 2025