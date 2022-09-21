No change in Dasara holidays for Telangana schools

There would be no further change in the already announced dates of Dasara holidays as per the academic calendar, the Director said in the press note.

Hyderabad: There is no change in the Dasara holiday schedule for schools, with the vacations to be from September 26 to October 9.

The Director of School Education in a press note clarified that the Dasara holidays have already been announced to all primary/upper primary/high schools under all the managements from September 26 to October 9 (including September 25 Sunday) as per the academic calendar for the year 2022-23.

