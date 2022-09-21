Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
No change in Dasara holidays for Telangana schools

By Telangana Today
Published: Updated On - 03:19 PM, Wed - 21 September 22
There would be no further change in the already announced dates of Dasara holidays as per the academic calendar, the Director said in the press note.

Hyderabad: There is no change in the Dasara holiday schedule for schools, with the vacations to be from September 26 to October 9.

The Director of School Education in a press note clarified that the Dasara holidays have already been announced to all primary/upper primary/high schools under all the managements from September 26 to October 9 (including September 25 Sunday) as per the academic calendar for the year 2022-23.

